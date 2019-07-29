Lawmakers Push Bill To Simplify Biosimilar Patent Fights

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers unveiled legislation Friday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices by streamlining the patent process for biosimilars to quickly enter the market. Led by Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Martha Roby, R-Al., the bill would amend a 2009 law that created an abbreviated pathway for biosimilar drugs, in which a maker of a biosimilar version of an approved biological product must identify and resolve patent infringement claims in what is known as the “patent dance” for approval of the biosimilar, according to the text of the bill. Comparing the current process to a “clogged artery,” Johnson, who chairs the House...

