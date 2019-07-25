Pa. Grocery Chain Demands Insurer Cover Opioid Defense

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Giant Eagle Inc. asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday to compel its insurers to cover the cost of its defense in Ohio-based multidistrict litigation over the role of the supermarket’s pharmacy distribution arm in the opioid crisis. The grocery chain, based outside Pittsburgh, sought a declaratory judgment compelling American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. — a subsidiary of Zurich American Insurance Co. — and XL Specialty Insurance Co. to honor the umbrella insurance policies they had issued Giant Eagle and cover the ongoing cost of defending the opioid cases brought against the company by a number of plaintiffs in Ohio...

