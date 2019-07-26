IRS Sends Letters Warning Cryptocurrency Users To Pay Tax

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The IRS is mailing 10,000 letters to cryptocurrency users who may have failed to report transactions or pay taxes, saying they could face penalties, interest or even criminal prosecution for failing to meet their tax obligations, the agency said Friday. The IRS said Friday that it has begun sending warning letters to cryptocurrency users who may have failed to meet tax filing and reporting requirements. (AP) The Internal Revenue Service began sending three different types of letters to holders of cryptocurrency last week and expects that by the end of August it will have sent more than 10,000 such letters, according...

