Lawmakers Still Looking For More NAFTA 2.0 Improvements

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats looking to secure changes to the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday reported “substantial” progress in their effort but called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make another push for concrete improvements in the deal. The House Trade Working Group’s progress report, which was delivered to Pelosi, D-Calif., details members' many meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer about their concerns with the new NAFTA, which has been rebranded as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as well as their recent trip to Mexico to monitor the country's labor improvements. The group said that it had made...

