Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty Defamation Suit Now Targets Littler

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Ex-Pierce Bainbridge partner Donald Lewis added management-side labor and employment firms Littler Mendelson and Putney Twombly as defendants in a $45 million action against his former firm, accusing them of "dishonesty, deceit and defamation" in an amended complaint filed Friday in New York state court. It is the latest volley in a knotty dispute between Lewis and his former firm that has swollen into three separate lawsuits across two states, collectively implicating Lewis, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP founding partner John Pierce and more than a dozen others in a raft of accusations, including financial fraud, sexual assault and defamation....

