Broker Settles SEC’s Insider Trading Claims For $900K

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Indiana broker has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations he engaged in insider trading with stock in the Vera Bradley handbag company, the agency said Friday. Timothy M. Rooney Sr. — a former investment adviser and branch manager of a Fort Wayne broker-dealer office — purchased Vera Bradley stock and options using information he obtained from a customer and friend who was an executive at the bag and luggage business, according to the SEC order. Publicly available records from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority identify a Timothy M. Rooney with the same credentials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS