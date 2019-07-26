Ky. Tax Agency To Release Private Letter Rulings, As Ordered

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue will disclose redacted versions of private letter rulings to the public starting Oct. 1, the agency announced Friday, responding to litigation that required certain guidance to be divulged to a tax practitioner. The Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort. Unable to fight a lawsuit that attracted legislators' attention, the state Department of Revenue will start releasing redacted versions of its private letter rulings. (AP) Beginning Oct. 1, taxpayers that receive private letter rulings from the department will be required to sign a waiver of confidentiality acknowledging that their identifying information will be redacted and the document will be publicized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS