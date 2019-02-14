SEC Tells DC Circ. Not To Review Exchange Fee Program

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it has the authority to implement a two-year pilot program that could cap the fees major exchanges receive and told the D.C. Circuit not to review the program. The securities regulator was responding to an attempt by the New York Stock Exchange LLC, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and CBOE to block the pilot program, which will examine certain fees the exchanges receive and rebates they pay. The SEC contested the exchanges’ claims that the pilot is “arbitrary and capricious” and beyond the agency’s authority. “Petitioners’ challenges to the pilot misread the law governing commission...

