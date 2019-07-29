CIT Says Robotics Co.'s Circuit Board Imports Not Duty-Free

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based robotics company must pay duties on its imported circuit boards after the U.S. Court of International Trade found the boards do more than process data and therefore do not belong in the duty-free category for automatic data processing machines. Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu on Friday handed down a 3.5% tariff rate on Fanuc Robotics America Inc.’s printed circuit boards, finding that the government properly categorized them as parts that can only be used for electrical controllers inside robotic systems under the U.S. tariff code. Fanuc had argued that its boards should have earned the zero duty rate under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS