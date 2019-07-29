How Immigration Attys Are Battling Burnout Under Trump

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- An unending flurry of policy changes since President Donald Trump took office has sent the immigration bar into a tailspin, and attorneys, reporting their highest stress levels in decades, are establishing new ways to cope. All areas of immigration law from asylum to business visas have been in constant flux under the Trump administration, and the pace has taken its toll on overworked immigration attorneys. The federal government has focused sharp scrutiny on petitions for immigration benefits, and clients demand some level of certainty for the services they retain. "The current environment is testing not just the stamina but also the...

