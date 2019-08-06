National Coordinating Counsel: Key To Virtual Mass Tort Team

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A “virtual law team” is a collaborative and technology-based team of lawyers selected for specific tasks in defending a single client’s litigation. In this seventh article in the series examining key roles on virtual law teams in mass tort litigation, we examine the role of the chess master of the virtual law team, the national coordinating counsel. The role of national coordinating counsel is not a new concept in the practice of law. Clients involved in national complex litigation regularly hire a national coordinating counsel to coordinate cases with similar facts and legal theories and to guide the efforts of local counsel. Traditionally,...

