Diageo Expects To Pay Up To $340M For Voided UK Tax Break

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Global drinks giant Diageo expects to make a payment next year of as much as £275 million ($340 million), it has said, to cover a U.K. tax break that the European Union has deemed an illegal subsidy to multinational companies. In its annual report for fiscal 2019, filed Thursday with U.S. regulators, Diageo, which makes Guinness, as well as Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker and other branded spirits, said it didn’t know its exact liability. The company’s current fiscal year began July 1 and will end June 30, 2020. “At present it is not possible to determine the amount that the U.K. government...

