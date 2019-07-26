St. Jude Hit Humana With Faulty Pacemaker Costs, Suit Says

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT) -- St. Jude Medical Inc. wrongly saddled Humana Inc. and other secondary payers with the costs associated with surgically removing and replacing defective pacemakers after they had been recalled, the health insurance behemoth said Friday. Humana further alleged that for years St. Jude knew the devices were defective — but continued to peddle them to customers. The allegations against St. Jude and its parent company Abbott Laboratories come in a suit in Florida federal court over the handling of costs stemming from pricey and risky replacement surgeries after the defective cardiac devices were recalled. After the recall, Abbott and St. Jude offered to...

