Law360's Pro Say: Pay For Our Lawyers, Even If We Lose

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- On this week's episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the hosts tackle a trio of legal developments with high stakes and big money attached, like whether one government agency can make you pay attorney fees no matter who wins the case. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 113: Pay For Our Lawyers, Even If We Lose Your browser does not support the audio element. This week we discuss a brewing Supreme Court fight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS