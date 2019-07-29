Policyholders Win Statutory Cover After Insurer Fails

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 1:44 PM BST) -- The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said on Monday it has secured replacement home cover for former customers of Lamp Insurance Company, a personal injury and negligence insurer that has been ordered into insolvency by the Gibraltar courts. Red Sands, which specializes in insurance and life assurance, has taken on 8,365 home insurance policies that were previously underwritten by Lamp — which was based in the British overseas territory — the government compensation scheme said. The FSCS, a statutory agency, has been handling claims made by Lamp Insurance’s U.K. customers since Gibraltar’s Supreme Court approved the failed firm’s insolvency on May 31. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS