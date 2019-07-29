Plea Hearing Put Off In SFO Ethical Investment Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 12:39 PM BST) -- A scheduled plea hearing for the former director of a forestry investment scheme who the Serious Fraud Office has charged with fraud was postponed on Monday until October. A lawyer for Andrew Skeene told Southwark Crown Court on Monday that his client’s defense team needs more time to read documents connected to the SFO’s case, in which the former director of Global Forestry Investments is charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery and misconduct in the course of winding up. The company had promoted a project to put money into tree plantations in the Brazilian rainforest. Steven Kay, of 9 Bedford Row, said the case...

