Ex-LeClairRyan Marketing Pro Sues Firm, JV Over Pay Bias

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A former marketing employee has hit embattled law firm LeClairRyan and its operational services joint venture with a gender and pay discrimination suit alleging she was paid far less than a male subordinate and was forced to quit because the firm refused to rectify the problem. Marci Keatts, a longtime marketing communications coordinator and manager at the firm, accused LeClairRyan PLLC and its joint venture with UnitedLex called ULX Partners LLC of systemically underpaying her and other women. Keatts claimed in her Friday complaint that the firm, which was founded in 1988, has long been a hotbed of gender-based pay bias,...

