Nexus Acquires UK Managing General Agent Plus Risk

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 5:48 PM BST) -- Nexus Group said Monday that it has acquired London-based Plus Risk Ltd., which underwrites management liability and professional indemnity insurance, to bolster its managing general agent offering in the U.K. Nexus, which operates in nine countries, said Plus Risk's underwriters will continue working for the business and will become shareholders in the wider group following the acquisition. The underwriting team, made up of James Rasmussen and Neil Ede, will move into Nexus' London headquarters. Nexus did not disclose the terms or price of the deal. The group, which was founded in 2008, is a specialty managing general agency — a business that...

