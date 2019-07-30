Santander To Give PPI Complaints Info In AXA, Genworth Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 6:39 PM BST) -- Santander UK PLC has been ordered to turn over internal documents revealing its handling of payment protection insurance complaints, after being dragged into a £265 million ($322 million) lawsuit between insurers AXA SA and Genworth Financial Inc. Judge Nicholas Vineall on Friday ordered the bank and two of its subsidiaries, Santander Cards UK Ltd. and Santander Insurance Services Ltd., to search their systems and disclose information relating to their rejection of specific customer complaints over the misselling of PPI that were later upheld by the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judge made his order in response to a third-party disclosure application by...

