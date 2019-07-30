AIG 'Exaggerated’ Loss Of Damaged Lights, Shipper Says

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 1:59 PM BST) -- Swiss shipping giant MSC has hit back against AIG’s lawsuit over a shipment of lamps allegedly damaged by water en route from China to Italy, saying the insurer has “significantly exaggerated” its losses. Only 25 cartons of LED lamps were damaged at sea, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA said in its defense filed at London's High Court. But AIG Europe Ltd. alleges that it had to dispose of all 1,510 cartons of lights in the shipping container, the shipper said in its Friday reply. “[I]t is clear that the claimant has significantly exaggerated the claimed losses and/or failed to act reasonably in mitigation...

