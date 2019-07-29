Calif. High Court Steps In After Bar Essay Topics Revealed

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- After an inadvertent email disclosure last week resulted in the State Bar of California giving all 9,000 approved July test takers a list of the general essay topics on the upcoming exam, the state Supreme Court has announced it will be stepping in to investigate what went wrong. The California state bar announced on Saturday that it included the essay topics and the topic for the performance test in an email to 16 law school deans that was sent out on Thursday — while it was intended to be sent out after the exam is held on July 30 and July...

