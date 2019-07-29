FINRA Fines Citigroup $1.25M Over Screening Violation

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Monday that it fined Citigroup Global Markets $1.25 million for violating background check procedures on more than 10,000 nonregistered associates. FINRA said that from January 2010 through May 2017, the financial services firm failed to conduct proper background checks on about 10,400 people and did not fingerprint at least 520 of them until after they began associating with the company. Citigroup was also unable to determine whether it fingerprinted at least another 520 individuals in a timely manner, according to FINRA's letter of acceptance. The company neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to...

