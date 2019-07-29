4 Firms Guide Israel-Based Inmode's $75M IPO Pricing

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Israeli developer and supplier of non-invasive medical devices Inmode Ltd. priced its shares on Monday, planning to raise $75 million in an initial public offering guided by four firms. Inmode said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will offer 5 million shares with a price range of $14 to $16. The company said it has already been approved to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol INMD. According to the company's SEC filing, Inmode provides procedures using medically accepted radio frequency energy to provide face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's...

