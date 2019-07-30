Ex-Insurer CEO Fights Dishonesty Claim In £1.9M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 7:04 PM BST) -- The former CEO of a defunct Liechtenstein insurer has hit back at a £1.9 million ($2.4 million) suit filed against him in London by a group of investors, denying that he concealed the company's financial state to lure investments. William Dewsall, who was the chief executive at Gable Insurance AG, has filed a defense to a fraud claim from a group of nine British and offshore holding companies, trusts and individual investors, accusing him of hiding his former company's true financial position to attract further cash injections. He denied acting dishonestly and said the claimants cannot bring a suit over alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS