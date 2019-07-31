Homeowners Sue Zurich For £5.6M Over Property 'Flaws'

Law360, London (July 31, 2019, 5:15 PM BST) -- Apartment owners in a block of London flats have sued the building's developers and Zurich Insurance PLC for £5.6 million ($6.8 million) over alleged construction defects, claiming they have had to pay from their own pockets to fix shoddy work. Twenty residents in the 52 unit-building in north London filed a lawsuit at the High Court in London accusing Albany Homes and its directors, Barry Angel and Henry Selman, of failing to adequately finish their apartments before they moved in, according to court documents. The building in Finchley Road, near Hampstead in north west London needs extensive repairs, including waterproofing, fireproofing,...

