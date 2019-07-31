The Top In-House Hires Of July

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires and promotions during July included high-profile appointments at Discover, Time and Nordstrom. Here, Law360 looks at these and some of the other top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Wanji Walcott Discover Financial Services Inc. tapped PayPal senior vice president and general counsel Wanji Walcott as its chief legal officer and general counsel. At the online payments company, Walcott oversaw the daily operations of the global legal team, managed and navigated an evolving regulatory landscape and coordinated legal support for corporate transactions. She also created its global pro bono program, which was initially launched in more than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS