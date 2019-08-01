Shipper Sues Insurer For $1.6M Over Stranded Vessel

Law360, London (August 1, 2019, 12:38 PM BST) -- A Dubai shipowner has sued one of India's largest insurers in London for $1.6 million to recoup the money it spent hauling the vessel to India during foul weather six years ago. Vessel owner Riverstone Services Ltd. and Jampur International FZA — manager of the tug that was hauling the ship — have claimed in a High Court filing that the New India Assurance Company Ltd. is liable to reimburse them under a hull insurance policy for an episode on the high seas off the coast of South Africa in June 2013. Jampur's boat was hauling Riverstone's vessel, the ITB Groton, from Nigeria...

