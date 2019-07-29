Woodford Fund Suspension Extended To December

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 7:22 PM BST) -- Investors will be barred from taking their money out of Neil Woodford's £3.7 million ($4.5 million) equity fund until at least early December to give it enough time to reposition the portfolio's assets, the company appointed to operate the fund said Monday. Link Asset Services, the fund's authorized manager, said in its second update to investors that they will continue to be frozen out of the open-ended Woodford Equity Income Fund. Link said the ongoing suspension will give the fund time to become liquid while maintaining the value of the assets held in it. Investors have been locked out of the...

