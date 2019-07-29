Ripple Execs Ask Congress For Sensible Crypto Regulation

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Ripple executives published an open letter Sunday asking legislators for more clarity in the cryptocurrency space but urged them to avoid regulating "with a broad brush" two days before a Senate hearing focused on the regulatory landscape for digital assets. Ripple is a blockchain-based global payments company that launched its own digital token, known as XRP. Ripple and MoneyGram announced a partnership in mid-June that included an equity investment from Ripple worth up to $50 million, through which the publicly-traded money transfer company will use XRP to bolster its cross-border payments services. CEO Brad Garlinghouse and executive chairman and co-founder Chris...

