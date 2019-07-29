EU Agency OKs Carlyle Energy Deal Worth Up To $4.8B

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The European Commission has cleared The Carlyle Group’s plan to buy a minority stake worth up to $4.8 billion in energy business Compañía Española de Petróleos SAU, a deal that was steered by Allen & Overy, Linklaters, Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray. In announcing its approval, the European regulator said Friday that the transaction wouldn’t raise competition concerns given Cepsa’s current ownership. The Madrid-based oil and gas company is solely controlled by Abu Dhabi’s state-owned holding company, Mubadala Investment Co. “The commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns as the horizontal and vertical overlaps between...

