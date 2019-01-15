PTAB Will Review Screen Mounting Design Patent

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to consider whether a screen mounting design patent is too functional for protection. The board instituted post-grant review of HumanCentric Ventures LLC’s patent on Friday, following a challenge from Sattler Tech Corp. The PTAB will be reviewing whether the patent, issued in July 2018, lacks ornamentality. The law allows for patents on “new” and “ornamental” designs for an article of manufacture, and the Federal Circuit has held that a design patent can’t have a “primarily functional” design. In other words, if something is essential to the use of the article, a design patent...

