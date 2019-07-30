Crypto Laws Must Balance Innovation With Safety, Sens. Told

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Legislators face a balancing act between providing room for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies to innovate and ensuring consumers are protected from unforeseen risks, senators heard from industry experts Tuesday. Senators on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing to continue efforts to understand how digital assets fit into the regulatory framework overseeing financial institutions and their products, with some showing a continued skepticism that digital assets can be a benefit to society. They heard a range of suggestions from Jeremy Allaire, the CEO and co-founder of digital assets platform Circle, who urged legislators to provide "clear definitions" about...

