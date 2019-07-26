Kraft Heinz Sues Healthy Foods Co. Over Frozen 'Poppers' TM

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz is suing a healthy foods company called Real Good Foods for trademark infringement over a line of frozen “Poppers,” claiming it has exclusive rights to the name of the fried snack. The food giant, which sells a line of TGI Fridays-branded frozen “Poppers,” says the low-carb startup is intentionally confusing consumers by using the term on its own competing line of frozen “Poppers.” “Kraft Heinz zealously defends its rights in the ‘Poppers’ parks, taking action whenever appropriate to stop any unlicensed uses,” the company wrote in a July 26 complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The name “jalapeno poppers”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS