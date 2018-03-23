Hospital System Beats Ex-Guard's PTSD Bias Suit At 6th Circ.

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit Monday backed a hospital system’s defeat of a former security guard’s suit claiming he was discriminated against and targeted because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, finding he couldn’t rebut his former employers’ argument that he was terminated because he missed too many days. A three-judge panel affirmed a Michigan federal judge’s decision handing the Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association summary judgment in Andrew Wallace’s suit claiming Sparrow flouted the Americans with Disabilities Act, Family and Medical Leave Act and Michigan Persons With Disabilities Civil Rights Act. While Wallace said that his former employer discriminated and retaliated against...

