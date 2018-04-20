Pharma Cos. Settle Patent Challenge Over Opioid Treatment

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Alkermes PLC and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. headed off their patent spat over Vivitrol, a drug for treating alcohol and opioid abuse, announcing a settlement Monday that called off oral arguments before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Under the terms of the settlement and licensing agreement, Alkermes said it agreed to give generics maker Amneal a non-exclusive right to make and market a generic version of the drug some time in 2028. The companies also agreed to break off inter partes review of a patent covering the drug that Amneal asked the PTAB to invalidate, Alkermes said in a statement....

