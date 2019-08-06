What Young Lawyers Are Getting Wrong

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Young attorneys enter law firms full of ambition and motivation to succeed, but there are a number of major mistakes many of them end up making early on in their careers that can thwart their goals. During recent Q&As with Law360 as part of an ongoing interview series, leaders from Crowell & Moring LLP, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC and several other law firms pointed to the most common career blunders they see new attorneys make. The mistakes they've observed often fall into two broad categories: improper career development and a failure to effectively communicate. When it comes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS