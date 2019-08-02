10 Summer Book Recommendations For Tax Attorneys

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- As heat waves spread across the country, tax lawyers’ thoughts may wander from opportunity zones and global intangible low-taxed income regulations to relaxing by the pool with an entertaining book in hand. Here are 10 books tax practitioners should read. ‘The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years’ by John Paul Stevens Retired Justice John Paul Stevens recently died at the age of 99, and his memoir offers an in-depth look into his 34 years on the bench. Justice Stevens’ book explores his childhood in Chicago, his service in the Navy at Pearl Harbor during World War II...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS