Nordstrom Hires Former Macy's Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Nordstrom on Monday announced it has hired a former longtime Macy's lawyer to serve as its next general counsel to manage the fashion retailer's legal and risk management strategies and policies. In addition to her general counsel title, Ann Munson Steines was also named executive vice president and corporate secretary at Nordstrom Inc., according to the press release. She replaces Robert Sari, who retired as general counsel in March. "Ann is a seasoned leader whose deep retail perspective and significant legal experience is an excellent addition to our leadership team," co-President Erik Nordstrom said. "Her breadth of experience supporting business leaders...

