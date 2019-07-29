NHK Spring To Pay $28.5M Penalty For Hard Disk Price Fixing

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Japanese manufacturer NHK Spring Co. Ltd. on Monday copped to fixing prices for suspension assemblies used in hard disk drives, part of a “global conspiracy” for which the company has agreed to pay a $28.5 million criminal fine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. For eight years, NHK Spring and other unnamed companies agreed to refrain from price competition for the suspension assemblies, federal prosecutors alleged in information filed in Michigan federal court. “Pursuant to their agreements not to compete, NHK Spring and its co-conspirators exchanged pricing information including anticipated pricing quotes, which they used to inform their...

