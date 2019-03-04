Robinson Bradshaw Settles Bias Suit Calling It A 'Plantation'

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A black female attorney who accused Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson PA of operating like a "contemporary version of an old-fashioned Southern plantation" has settled her civil rights and deceptive trade practices action against the firm, according to filings in North Carolina federal court Monday. Sharika Robinson and the Carolinas-based firm told the court via a joint phone call that the suit, which alleged a pattern of gender and racial discrimination, has settled, according to a single line entry in the docket. The party has 30 days to file an entry of judgment or stipulation of dismissal, the court said. "We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS