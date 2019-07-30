Developer Denied Docs In £80M Lloyds Misselling Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 6:39 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Tuesday to let a developer get documents about its liquidated portfolio from a major property manager for its £80 million ($97.3 million) suit accusing a Lloyds Banking Group unit of misselling interest rate swaps. Ventra Investments Ltd. isn't entitled to materials held by Grainger PLC or Dickinson Dees, a law firm that advised Lloyds-owned Bank of Scotland on the sale of Ventra's properties, because the documents are outside of the bank's control, the High Court ruled. Richard Salter QC, sitting as a judge for the court, ruled that Grainger couldn't be termed as an agent under its management...

