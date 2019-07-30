Some Irish Debt Issuance Is Tax Driven, Report Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Debt issuance by Irish-resident securitization vehicles is at least in part motivated by tax concerns, a recent research paper published Tuesday said. The working paper, written by two researchers at the Central Bank of Ireland and one at the European Central Bank, sheds some light on how the existence of bilateral tax treaties benefits those looking to set up complex financial instruments. The paper was published on the ECB's website. “Our empirical analysis suggests that debt issuance by Irish-resident securitization vehicles, referred to as financial vehicle corporations, is at least partly motivated by tax optimization,” said Vahagn Galstyan and Peter McQuade of...

