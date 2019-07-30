Criminal Barrister Sworn In As SG Under New PM

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 8:02 PM BST) -- Criminal law barrister Michael Ellis QC took over as the U.K.’s new solicitor general overseeing the country's top prosecutors Tuesday as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle. As solicitor general, Ellis is one of the highest-ranking law officers in the British government. The longtime criminal litigator will now oversee top enforcement agencies including the Serious Fraud Office, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate. “I look forward to working with the attorney general to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of government decision-making,” he said...

