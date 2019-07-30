Senate OKs Greenberg Vet In Race To Confirm 19 Judges

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed three new judges — including a Greenberg Traurig attorney — for Arizona, Texas and North Dakota district courts Tuesday in the first round of a wave of President Donald Trump’s judicial picks Republicans want to clear before leaving for recess at week's end. Lawmakers approved Greenberg Traurig LLP lawyer Michael T. Liburdi for the U.S. District Court of Arizona, 53-37; Vogel Law Firm attorney Peter D. Welte for the U.S. District Court of North Dakota, 68-22; and Assistant U.S. Attorney James Wesley Hendrix for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, 89-1. Sixteen more...

