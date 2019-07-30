DOJ Merger Probes Much Faster Than FTC, Study Finds

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The time required for “significant” merger investigations yielding a challenge or clearance settlement continues to grow in the United States, but new data out Monday indicate a sharp contrast between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission despite efforts to accelerate the process. In its latest quarterly review of merger review statistics in the U.S. and Europe, the Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker, or DAMITT, found that significant American probes lasted 12.1 months on average for the first half of 2019, up from 10.5 months in 2018 and part of a nearly unbroken trend of continuously longer...

