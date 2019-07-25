IBG, Broker Ask High Court To Clarify 'Confusing' CBM Rules

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- IBG LLC and Interactive Brokers LLC asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on what constitutes a “technological invention,” an issue that has divided Federal Circuit panels about what patents are eligible for covered business method review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. IBG, the nation's largest electronic trading platform, and Interactive Brokers LLC said in a petition for certiorari dated July 24 that the Federal Circuit’s lack of a coherent framework to analyze the definition has created unpredictability about which patents the PTAB can review, leading to divergent outcomes in cases involving nearly identical patents. “Patentees, patent challengers, and...

