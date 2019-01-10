Ex-Ogletree Lawyers Abandon Push To Take Over Bias Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Two female attorneys who sought to take the helm of a suit accusing employment law giant Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC of systemic sex discrimination after the original plaintiff was forced into arbitration have dropped their claims, according to a California federal court filing. Opt-in plaintiffs Jocelyn Campanaro and Angelica Ochoa, along with the firm, jointly filed a stipulation Monday to withdraw the pair's bid to serve as named plaintiffs and dismiss their claims with prejudice. Fellow opt-in Alicia Voltmer, who did not ask to be a named plaintiff, also asked to drop her claims Monday. U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS