4 Firms Rep Blank Check Co. New Frontier In China’s UFH Buy

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- China-focused blank check company New Frontier Corp., led by four firms, on Tuesday said it will snap up United Family Healthcare, in a deal that gives the Chinese hospital and clinic operator a $1.44 billion enterprise value. The transaction will see NFC — a special purpose acquisition company formed by New Frontier Group that is advised by Winston & Strawn LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Chinese law firm Global Law Office — take over UFH to create one of China’s largest publicly listed integrated health care services companies, according to a statement. UFH’s backers include...

