Nationwide Defeats Ex-VP's Age, Sex Bias Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. denied a longtime worker several jobs and demoted her because she got on her boss’s bad side and not because of her age or sex, an Eighth Circuit panel said Tuesday, affirming an Iowa federal court ruling that tossed her suit.

The unanimous panel said evidence showed Nancy Heisler’s job woes stemmed from a dust-up with her supervisor and not from her protected traits, noting that a white, male colleague had similar troubles after he likewise crossed their boss.

“He suffered a demotion, like Heisler, even though he was more agreeable about moving between offices to take...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

March 20, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies