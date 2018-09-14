Edward Jones Beats Mouthy Septuagenarian's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive an age discrimination suit brought by a former Edward D. Jones & Co. administrator who allegedly spread rumors that her boss cheated on his wife and stole toys from a charity, saying the fired worker failed to make the case that her dismissal was based on bias. A three-judge panel ruled that a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Edward D. Jones & Co. LP in Bettye Steele's suit claiming the investment company violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by dismissing her because of her age rather than her refusal to stop...

